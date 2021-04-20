Inn at Cuckolds Lighthouse
If you’ve ever dreamed of escaping to your own private island, book a stay at the Inn at Cuckolds Lighthouse. A half-mile off the coast of Southport Island, Maine, is Eastern Cuckolds Island, 2.5 acres of large granite rock surrounded by lapping waves and the occasional seal colony. The private island houses the brick-and-granite Cuckolds Light Tower, built in 1892 and listed in the National Register of Historic Places, and the Cuckolds Keepers’ Quarters, which was beautifully renovated with a historically accurate white clapboard exterior and reopened in 2014 as a nonprofit inn with just two suites. Guests have the option of renting just one (the East Suite offers dazzling sunrises, while the West Suite has exquisite sunsets) or the entire island, and are ferried in a restored Navy motor whaleboat piloted by a U.S. Coast Guard–licensed captain. Those 15 minutes are all it takes to be transported to a secluded oasis of whitewashed oak floors, wood-paneled walls, Frette linens, and deep roll-top bathtubs with incomparable ocean views.