Inka Grill Portal de Panes 115, Cusco 08002, Peru

More info Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm

Coca Sour I was told to always drink/chew coca leaves to help with altitude and to go easy on the alcohol. The Inka Grill on portal de panes has found the best of both worlds. Coca sour. Pisco infused with coca leaves. I get my pisco and the coca helps with the altitude to remain even keel, (of course this is what I told myself).