Inka Grill

Portal de Panes 115, Cusco 08002, Peru
Website
| +51 84 262992
Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm

Coca Sour

I was told to always drink/chew coca leaves to help with altitude and to go easy on the alcohol. The Inka Grill on portal de panes has found the best of both worlds. Coca sour. Pisco infused with coca leaves. I get my pisco and the coca helps with the altitude to remain even keel, (of course this is what I told myself).
By Jeff Kendrick

Top Shelf

As a professional drinker, I enjoy local drinks everwhere I go. This place has bottles of infused Pisco, from coca leaves to chicha. It was fun to find out which flavor went best with Cuy!!

