Inglewood 750 9th Ave SE

Discover Historic Inglewood Calgary’s Inglewood neighborhood has come a long way from its trading-post roots. Founded in 1875 as a commerce hub along the Bow and Elbow rivers, it emptied out as residents moved to the suburbs. Now it’s seeing a revival, with shops, galleries, and restaurants moving into the prime downtown location. Visitors can step into the past at Fort Calgary, explore the Nature Centre, shop at eco-friendly decor and apparel boutique Rivas, or soak up the atmosphere at Gravity Espresso and Wine Bar.



