Infiniti Mall

Andheri Link Rd
Website
Try a Thali at Panchavati Gaurav

Go vegetarian at Panchavati Gaurav with the unique Indian culinary experience known as the thali. Thali means plate, and said plate is loaded with appetizers, rotis, vegetables, lentils (one slightly sweet, the other spicy), rice, salad, pickles, chutney, papad, buttermilk, and dessert.

A thali includes unlimited top ups of your choice within the fixed price of the meal. As they say here, this is a paisa-vasool (worth every penny) meal.
By Neha Puntambekar , AFAR Local Expert

