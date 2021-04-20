Infiniti Mall Andheri Link Rd

Try a Thali at Panchavati Gaurav Go vegetarian at Panchavati Gaurav with the unique Indian culinary experience known as the thali. Thali means plate, and said plate is loaded with appetizers, rotis, vegetables, lentils (one slightly sweet, the other spicy), rice, salad, pickles, chutney, papad, buttermilk, and dessert.



A thali includes unlimited top ups of your choice within the fixed price of the meal. As they say here, this is a paisa-vasool (worth every penny) meal.

