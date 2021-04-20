In'finiti Fermentation & Distillation

Have a Drink and Sit a Spell
Enter this gastropub on the waterfront of Portland
and see what's brewing, fermenting, or distilling in the shiny metal tanks behind the bar. Polished copper lines the bar. Metal rings from the wooden casks give a warm glow on the ceiling. The furniture is rustic and tastefully up-cycled from barrels. Well Vodka, Rhum Blanc, and Old Port White Oak Whiskey are available along with an ever-changing list of beers on tap. Interesting shared plates, snacks, and full plates reflect the current menu favorites, while sandwiches and pizzas ensure there is something for everyone. The outdoor seating is a plus. This is a great place to spend some time.