Give an Old Book New Love and Support Adult Literacy
Indy Reads Books is an independent used bookstore with an important cause: adult literacy. It's also one of the liveliest bookstores in town, thanks to its eclectic mix of books, calendar of arts and author events, and, most importantly, its stable of do-good volunteers who staff the store and share their passion for books and reading. The bookstore's profits go directly to local non-profit Indy Reads, which provides free literacy tutoring to adults reading at or below the 6th grade level. If there is anything more satisfying than discovering a great book, it's knowing your purchase is sharing the gift of the written word with someone who hasn't yet discovered the magic of reading.