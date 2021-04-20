Where are you going?
Indy Reads Books

911 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202, USA
Website
| +1 317-384-1496
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 7pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 9pm

Indy Reads Books is an independent used bookstore with an important cause: adult literacy. It's also one of the liveliest bookstores in town, thanks to its eclectic mix of books, calendar of arts and author events, and, most importantly, its stable of do-good volunteers who staff the store and share their passion for books and reading. The bookstore's profits go directly to local non-profit Indy Reads, which provides free literacy tutoring to adults reading at or below the 6th grade level. If there is anything more satisfying than discovering a great book, it's knowing your purchase is sharing the gift of the written word with someone who hasn't yet discovered the magic of reading.
By Erin Nave , AFAR Local Expert

