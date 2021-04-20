Where are you going?
Induruwa Beach Resort Bentota

Kaikawala,Induruwa, Bentota 86443, Sri Lanka
+94 342 275 445
A Stunning Place to Stay Bentota Sri Lanka

A Stunning Place to Stay

Sri Villas on Induruwa Beach, Sri Lanka (accessible by the Galle Road between Colombo and Galle just south of Bentota) can be rented by the room or by the house. 12 friends and I had the entire compound to ourselves for a few days last week - what a wonderful luxury. It is immaculately clean, comes with a private chef and staff and the beach and pounding Indian Ocean surf are just steps away. I recommend taking an excursion to Galle at sunset, visiting a turtle hatchery and the mask museum and taking a Balapitya river cruise. On alternate days do nothing but enjoy the pool and the luxury of the private villa compound. Heavenly.
By Arwen Joyce , AFAR Local Expert

