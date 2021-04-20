Induruwa Beach Resort Bentota

A Stunning Place to Stay
Sri Villas on Induruwa Beach, Sri Lanka (accessible by the Galle Road between Colombo and Galle just south of Bentota) can be rented by the room or by the house. 12 friends and I had the entire compound to ourselves for a few days last week - what a wonderful luxury. It is immaculately clean, comes with a private chef and staff and the beach and pounding Indian Ocean surf are just steps away. I recommend taking an excursion to Galle at sunset, visiting a turtle hatchery and the mask museum and taking a Balapitya river cruise. On alternate days do nothing but enjoy the pool and the luxury of the private villa compound. Heavenly.