Indigo Indian and Asian Restaurant and Bar

Port Denarau Terminal, Nadi, Fiji
Website
| +679 675 0026
Indian and Asian Food on the Water Denarau Island Fiji

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 10pm

Indian and Asian Food on the Water

Sit outside at one of the many tables by the water at this Port Denarau spot for tasty Indian, which also has some Chinese, Malaysian, and Thai dishes as well.

The Indian menu includes kebabs, tandooris, biryanis and curries, with items like Fiji Crab Masala (made with mud crabs) incorporating local ingredients. Goat curry and butter chicken are favorites with the mostly tourist crowd.

If you've had enough of the outdoors, the inside seating area (with a bar) is also pleasant and air-conditioned.

By Gayle Keck , AFAR Contributor

