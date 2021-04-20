Where are you going?
Indigo

D209, 97133, St Barthélemy
| +590 590 52 90 00
Indigo Dining Saint Barthélemy
Executive Chef Phillipe Masseglia and Head Chef Nicola De Marchi have combined their French, Japanese, and Italian influences to create Indigo. This airy restaurant's menu is filled with the best of land and sea—featuring dishes such as grilled fresh lobster, Peruvian ceviche, rosemary veal, and mahi-mahi carpacchio. For a light lunch they serve more casual fare such as sandwiches, salads, and vegetable plates. While the children’s menu offers a wide variety of choices for the little ones too. Dine overlooking the pool or on the beach and sink your feet into the sand!

By Sandy Allen , AFAR Local Expert

