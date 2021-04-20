Indianapolis Museum of Art Empowers Creativity

I’m not very “arty.” I’ve always been a huge fan of the theater and I got an A in art history, but I’ve never been one of those creative types that can interpret art to the point where it shakes them to their core.



That being said, I visited the Indianapolis Museum of Art while staying at The Alexander hotel. The museum sits on over 100 acres of untouched forest land, creating a scenic backdrop for the 54,000 pieces of art within the museum. Founded in 1883, the museum is one of the oldest art museums in the nation, with pieces up to 5,000 years in the making.



I didn’t have time to roam the entire museum, but I spent the majority of my time examining the Contemporary art collection. The exhibit features over 900 works dating back to 1945. The pieces are displayed in a variety of ways, including paintings, sculptures, photographs, sketches, prints, film and installations.



A new exhibit on display for a limited time is the Graphite exhibition. I had never heard of graphite and was puzzled as I entered the all black, white and grey halls. The exhibit had sculpture, prints, sound boards and other unique pieces made-up of the unique texture.



I think what is so unique about graphite is the flexibility that it has. As I observed the pieces, I was surprised how a life size water fountain was made of the same material as a board of finger prints. It’s truly a unique form of art that even I have learned to appreciate.