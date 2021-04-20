Indianapolis Farmers Market

The Best Darn Popsicle Truck in Town
There's nothing better than being out on a hot summer day and running into the Nicey truck (or the Nicey bike). These mobile popsicle sellers excel at making tasty, unique ice pops, and you can find them at the Wednesday downtown market, the Saturday Broad Ripple market, and pretty much anywhere else people are hanging out outdoors in Indy. The Thai Coffee fudgesicle is my personal favorite, followed closely by strawberry basil and pineapple mint. There is usually about 10 or 15 flavors available, so you can eat to your heart's content.