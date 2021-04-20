Indianapolis Cultural Trail Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Indianapolis, IN, USA

Bicycle Indy's Cultural Trail for Food, Art, History, and Fun There is no better way to tour Indianapolis than by bike on Indy’s Cultural Trail. The eight mile bike and pedestrian path traverses five downtown cultural districts: Fountain Square, Indiana Avenue, Mass Ave, The Canal & White River State Park, and the Wholesale District.



Rent a bike from Bicycle Garage Indy at the City Market or from WheelFun Rentals at White River State Park. Or just cruise the Canal Walk portion of the Trail on foot, and stop for lunch al fresco at Creation Cafe, overlooking the water.



The options for things to do on the trail year-round are plentiful. Head out on a mobile art tour with stops at the Eiteljorg Museum, Herron Galleries, Kurt Vonnegut Memorial Library, and Indianapolis Museum of Contemporary Art.



Take a foodie’s bike tour with a breakfast stop at Café Patachou, bahn-mi inspired sandwiches at Rook, local microbrews at the Tomlinson Tap Room, cupcakes at the Flying Cupcake, dinner on the patio at Black Market, and cocktails and the bacon flight at The Libertine.



History lovers can travel the trail to check out the Indiana State Museum, the Soldiers and Sailors Monument and Civil War Museum, the Indiana War Memorial and Museum, and the Indianapolis Firefighters Museum.



If you are feeling extra energetic, the Cultural Trail connects to the Monon Trail, a railroad track turned bicycle and pedestrian path that heads north of the city. It’s about six miles to Broad Ripple, one of the city’s vibrant midtown neighborhoods.