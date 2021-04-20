Indianapolis City Market
222 East Market Street
| +1 317-634-9266
Mon - Fri 7am - 9pm
Sat 8am - 9pm
Refresh and Re-energize at Natural Born JuicersSometimes the body just craves nutrients in their purest form. For me, there is nothing more satisfying than grabbing a fresh pressed juice or smoothie from Natural Born Juicers at the City Market. The produce is local and organic whenever possible, and the owners try to adhere to the "clean fifteen, dirty dozen" rule when buying produce. My personal favorite is the Happy Heart, a combination of freshly pressed carrot, apple, beet, ginger, and celery juices. If you are craving a smoothie, look no further than the Peach Gobbler, a mix of peaches, bananas, cinnamon, cider, and almond milk. Should you be inclined to stock up for a few days, you can pre-order bottled juices for pick-up through the shop's web site.
Be aware, the shop's hours are limited to the main hours of the City Market: Monday to Friday 8am-6pm, Saturdays 9am-3pm, and closed on Sundays.