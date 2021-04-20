Incheon International Airport 272 Gonghang-ro, Jung-gu, Incheon, South Korea

Incheon International Airport: You'll Want a Layover If you have a few hours to kill before your next flight, don’t sweat the downtime at Incheon Airport. Packed with possibilities, Incheon’s international terminal is a wonder of airport entertainment.



A movie theater, ice-skating rink, jimjilbang (Korean-style sauna), and the ultimate in luxurious duty-free shopping all await travelers in this chic and modern air hub. Toss in the free Wi-Fi (a must these days at airports, if you ask me) and this airport is easily a contender for world's best.



Tip: If you're just passing through and looking for a quick culture fix, load up on Korean food at one of the airport's many traditional restaurants.