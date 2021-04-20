Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Incheon International Airport

272 Gonghang-ro, Jung-gu, Incheon, South Korea
Website
| +82 1577-2600
Incheon International Airport: You'll Want a Layover Incheon South Korea

Incheon International Airport: You'll Want a Layover

If you have a few hours to kill before your next flight, don’t sweat the downtime at Incheon Airport. Packed with possibilities, Incheon’s international terminal is a wonder of airport entertainment.

A movie theater, ice-skating rink, jimjilbang (Korean-style sauna), and the ultimate in luxurious duty-free shopping all await travelers in this chic and modern air hub. Toss in the free Wi-Fi (a must these days at airports, if you ask me) and this airport is easily a contender for world's best.

Tip: If you're just passing through and looking for a quick culture fix, load up on Korean food at one of the airport's many traditional restaurants.
By Leslie Patrick , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points