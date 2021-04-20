In Bloom
Keg and Case West 7th Market is home to everything from a Bogart’s Doughnut outpost to a brewery and a place to buy foraged mushrooms, but its centerpiece is In Bloom—a fine-dining restaurant from Nick Rancone and chef Thomas Boemer. Here, everything is cooked over an open fire without the use of gas or electricity, allowing ingredients like fresh fish, shellfish, fowl, game meats, and local produce to shine on their own. Expect exquisite dishes such as Skull Island prawns, corn bread–and-sausage-stuffed chicken for two, and cavatelli with venison ragu, all perfect for pairing with a selection of classic cocktails, Minnesota brews, French ciders, and international wines. For something more casual, go for brunch, when you can enjoy Dutch baby pancakes topped with everything from ham and cheese to chocolate, hazelnut, and mascarpone mousse.