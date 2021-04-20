Impi Brewing Co
A Colorful Craft Brewery in Johannesburg's Victoria Yards Industrial SpaceLocated in the Lorentzville neighborhood, Victoria Yards is the latest development in the ongoing effort to revitalize Johannesburg’s downtown areas. As much a social development as a commercial enterprise, the complex employs people from the surrounding community to help build and maintain the space, which houses everything from an urban farm to artisan studios and galleries.
Also on-site is Impi Brewing Co, where thirsty guests can sample everything from the brewery’s signature Homestead Lager and Warrior Pilsner to 15 handcrafted beers that rotate on a regular basis. Housed in a three-story building, it’s a lively spot to grab a drink (and a pizza) before continuing your day of sightseeing in Johannesburg.