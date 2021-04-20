Where are you going?
Impi Brewing Co

24 Victoria Rd, Lorentzville, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
Website
| +27 71 310 0636
A Colorful Craft Brewery in Johannesburg's Victoria Yards Industrial Space South Africa

More info

Sun 11am - 10pm
Wed 12pm - 8pm
Thur 12pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 2am

Located in the Lorentzville neighborhood, Victoria Yards is the latest development in the ongoing effort to revitalize Johannesburg’s downtown areas. As much a social development as a commercial enterprise, the complex employs people from the surrounding community to help build and maintain the space, which houses everything from an urban farm to artisan studios and galleries. 

Also on-site is Impi Brewing Co, where thirsty guests can sample everything from the brewery’s signature Homestead Lager and Warrior Pilsner to 15 handcrafted beers that rotate on a regular basis. Housed in a three-story building, it’s a lively spot to grab a drink (and a pizza) before continuing your day of sightseeing in Johannesburg.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
