Imperial Hotel

2-8 Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Website
| +61 3 9810 0062
Imperial Hotel Melbourne Australia

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11am - 1am

Imperial Hotel

One of the oldest pubs in Melbourne, the Imperial Hotel is a great place to watch “footy” (Australian rules football or AFL) alongside lively crowds of sports-mad locals. Its best feature, however, is its huge rooftop deck, which overlooks Parliament House’s stoic steps. It’s the perfect spot to snag an umbrella-shaded seat on a sunny afternoon and settle in for local craft beers on tap, jugs of Pimm’s, Australian wines by the glass, and a simple menu of shared plates, pizzas, and burgers.
By Eleani Purcell , AFAR Local Expert

