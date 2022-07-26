Imperial Hotel
One of the oldest pubs in Melbourne, the Imperial Hotel is a great place to watch “footy” (Australian rules football or AFL) alongside lively crowds of sports-mad locals. Its best feature, however, is its huge rooftop deck, which overlooks Parliament House’s stoic steps. It’s the perfect spot to snag an umbrella-shaded seat on a sunny afternoon and settle in for local craft beers on tap, jugs of Pimm’s, Australian wines by the glass, and a simple menu of shared plates, pizzas, and burgers.