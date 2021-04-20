Imperial Beach
Sun & Sea Festival Sandcastle CompetitionWhat better way to experience San Diego than building sandcastles on the beach? Formerly known as the U.S. Open, this sandcastle competition in Imperial Beach, was the largest in the United States. For a few years, the event didn't occur due to funding, but now the event has returned as the Sun & Sea Festival. Every year in July, this event draws thousands of people to watch the elaborate creations emerge from the sand.
Located just minutes south of San Diego, Imperial Beach is a 4 mile stretch of sand and features a long pier where fisherman seem to haul in a lot of mackerel.
Checking out the sand castle competition can make you hungry, so don't miss The Tin Fish restaurant at the end of the pier. It looks like a dive- but the food is fabulous. Try the salmon tacos with waffle fries.
After the sand castles have been judged and the winners announced, the tape is pulled up and kids are invited to stomp the creations back into the beach!