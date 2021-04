As I wandered from Firostefani to Imerovigli on the island of Santorini, Greece , I passed by this out door restaurant, tables set for the approaching dinner hour. The bright orange table cloths, the dark wooden chairs, the brown of the island cliffs and the blue of the Aegean Sea with the white boats. What a great view to enjoy a slow, lingering dinner with some nice Santorini wine. You may not want to leave.