Imerovigli

Imerovigli 847 00, Greece
Table for 2 On Top of the World

The table on this terrace in Imerovigli, Santorini, Greece looks like the ideal place for a nice Greek meal. Some nice white Santorini wine, a Greek Salad, maybe a freshly grilled sea bass. And the view out to the rest of the island of Santorini and the blue Aegean Sea is the dessert. Although some baklava would be nice.
By Lynne Nieman

Lynne Nieman
almost 7 years ago

Stay Just a Little Bit Longer...Maybe 1 More Glass of Wine

As I wandered from Firostefani to Imerovigli on the island of Santorini, Greece, I passed by this out door restaurant, tables set for the approaching dinner hour. The bright orange table cloths, the dark wooden chairs, the brown of the island cliffs and the blue of the Aegean Sea with the white boats. What a great view to enjoy a slow, lingering dinner with some nice Santorini wine. You may not want to leave.
TURI GALBRAITH
almost 7 years ago

The Caldera of Santorini, Greece

One of the most breathtakingly beautiful places ever!

