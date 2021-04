Learn the Language

Knowing how to read and speak the language where you're traveling gives you access to a whole other layer of a country and its culture. This is especially true in Mexico , where even the most amateur efforts at communicating in español are typically rewarded with enthusiasm by native speakers.It's said that immersion is the best way to learn a language, and in Guadalajara, the IMAC Spanish Language School offers immersion programs ranging in length from one week to one year. They can also arrange a home stay for a complete immersion experience.