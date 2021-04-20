Where are you going?
IMAC Spanish Language School

Calle Donato Guerra 180, Zona Centro, 44100 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico
Website
| +52 33 3614 1414
Learn the Language Guadalajara Mexico

More info

Mon 8am - 8pm
Tue, Thur 9am - 8pm
Wed, Fri 9am - 6pm
Sat 9am - 3pm

Learn the Language

Knowing how to read and speak the language where you're traveling gives you access to a whole other layer of a country and its culture. This is especially true in Mexico, where even the most amateur efforts at communicating in español are typically rewarded with enthusiasm by native speakers.

It's said that immersion is the best way to learn a language, and in Guadalajara, the IMAC Spanish Language School offers immersion programs ranging in length from one week to one year. They can also arrange a home stay for a complete immersion experience.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

