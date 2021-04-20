Île St.-Louis
Rue de l'Hôpital Saint-Louis, 75010 Paris, France
Spring solitude, ParisEarly spring, Paris can be a moody place. Flowers just beginning to poke up through damp soil under low grey skies, a rainstorm solidifies into sleet...then the clouds lift right at sunset, and the swollen Seine takes on the green of a newly awakened willow behind Notre Dame cathedral...The quais are quiet.
Île St.-Louis is celebrated for its village feel in the middle of the Seine. Around the corner from the famed and tourist-thronged Berthillon ice cream boutique, though, you can still find solitude across from the flying buttresses of Notre Dame--nine hundred years of stone, soaring above the Seine...