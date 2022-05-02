Île d'Orléans
Just downriver from Québec City
, less than a half hour by car, the Île d'Orléans is the source of much of the bounty that you'll find in the city's farmers' market, the Marché du Vieux-Port. The island's farms and orchards grow apples, berries, and vegetables while some specialize in products that are ideal to take home as gifts: jams, maple syrup (and maple candies), and ice wines. The island is also noteworthy for its historic significance—it is home to some of the oldest settlements in Québec, dating back to the 1660s. Today the island is divided into six communities, each named after its parish church (several of them from the 17th century). It wouldn't take long to do a loop of the entire island if you were in a hurry, but that's not the point of the place. Instead you should plan on frequent pit stops at farm stands and tasting rooms.