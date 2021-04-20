Lérins Islands
Just a 15-minute ferry ride from the glitz and glamour of Cannes, the Lérins Islands look like lipstick marks left by a star’s kiss. Ste-Marguerite is home to just 20 residents, who share their 15 beaches with day-trippers looking for a peaceful escape from the Riviera scene. Also on the island is a Vauban-designed fortress, which was once the home of the Man in the Iron Mask and today houses the Maritime Museum. Just a stone’s throw away, St-Honorat features a 5th-century abbey where monks make a nationally acclaimed wine that can be enjoyed on the abbey’s restaurant terrace overlooking the sea.