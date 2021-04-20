Where are you going?
일본대사관

Junghak-dong
+82 2-2170-5200
Longest Running Weekly Protest in Korea Seoul South Korea

Mon - Fri 9:30am - 11:30am

Longest Running Weekly Protest in Korea

Perhaps not your average sightseeing activity, but a visit to the Japanese Embassy each Wednesday at noon is quite a spectacle. In fact, the gathering of protestors has been causing a scene every week since 1992 when the Korean comfort women and their supporters first began gathering to demand an apology and retribution for the crimes committed against them during World War II.

Singing and speeches by various women’s rights groups are generally the order of the day, but when the elderly women are feeling up to it, a small collection of their dwindling numbers appears to ensure their stories will not be forgotten.

(Gwanghwamoon subway station, line 5, exit 2)
By Leslie Patrick , AFAR Local Expert

