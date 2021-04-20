Where are you going?
Il Terrazzino

Vico San Giuseppe, 7
Website
| +39 339 465 6918
Get Lost in the Sassi di Matera, Italy Matera Italy

Get Lost in the Sassi di Matera, Italy

Matera may be one of Italy's best kept secrets, hidden way south in Basilica in the heel of the boot. It is the most continually-inhabited town in the world, going back almost 10,000 years. The sassi are dwellings carved into and made of the area's soft rock. Layers of the stone city are built on top of each other, go deep into a ravine and up hillsides. Get lost in the switchbacks and endless stone staircases as you discover rock churches, cathedrals, piazzas, underground cisterns, ancient frescos and tunnels. Head to Il Terrazino for lunch and take in one if the best views in the sassi. Beyond imagination!
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

