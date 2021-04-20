Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Il Poggio

57 Elbert Ln, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
Website
| +1 970-923-4292
Fine Italian in Snowmass Snowmass Colorado United States

More info

Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 10pm

Fine Italian in Snowmass

This restaurant boasts the best Italian food in Snowmass. The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable. Some of the waitstaff have been there for years and will give you the local perspective of Snowmass while you dine.

The front of the restaurant has bistro and bar seating but if you want a more intimate dining experience there are nice tables in the back, making it a great place for any traveler in the mood for Italian.

They serve a variety of options with something for everyone, including wood-fired pizzas, pastas, antipasti, meat, and fish options. One of their most popular dishes is the sweet potato and goat cheese–filled ravioli but I personal enjoy the lemon and rosemary chicken roasted with farro, apricots and shallots. They also have an extensive wine list to pair with your meal for a true Italian experience.
By Holly Upper , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points