Il Poggio
57 Elbert Ln, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
| +1 970-923-4292
Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 10pm
Fine Italian in SnowmassThis restaurant boasts the best Italian food in Snowmass. The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable. Some of the waitstaff have been there for years and will give you the local perspective of Snowmass while you dine.
The front of the restaurant has bistro and bar seating but if you want a more intimate dining experience there are nice tables in the back, making it a great place for any traveler in the mood for Italian.
They serve a variety of options with something for everyone, including wood-fired pizzas, pastas, antipasti, meat, and fish options. One of their most popular dishes is the sweet potato and goat cheese–filled ravioli but I personal enjoy the lemon and rosemary chicken roasted with farro, apricots and shallots. They also have an extensive wine list to pair with your meal for a true Italian experience.