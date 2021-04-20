Where are you going?
Il Palagiaccio

Via Lorenzo Luzzo, 23, 32032 Feltre BL, Italy
| +39 0439 885242
Savor the Best of The Tuscan Countryside Feltre Italy

Along a country road and surrounded by Tuscany’s luscious rolling hills and vineyards lies Il Palagiaccio, an unassuming marketplace that is pure magic.

I wander into the store that is filled with all of Italy’s finest: it's a wonderland of prosciutto's, aged Parmesan wheels, sausages strung from the ceiling and peppery, aromatic olive oils. It is a blast to all of the senses at once, a Tuscan Willy Wonka Factory.

Step up to the counter and meet Gervasio, a fifty-something Italian with an apron, an Italian top hat of sorts and a warm smile. Communicate through mimework if you don't speak Italian, and let Gervasio build a masterpiece of cheeses, breads and meats custom-made just for you.

Take your tray out to the stone-tiled picnic area, shaded by a large tree and a vine-wrapped wooden terrace, and let the love-affair begin.

Whatever you do, save some room for the homemade gelato: with flavors like Fior de Ricotta, Amarena and beloved Stracciatella, Gervasio will dish up your selection of choice and put you in unadulterated culinary bliss.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

