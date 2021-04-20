Il Marin
Calata Cattaneo, 15, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
Sun - Thur 10am - 10:30pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 11pm
Dinner (and harbor lights) at Il MarinThere are but few 'grocery stores' that live up to the title 'eatery'. Eataly, the Italian food market concept (headed up by Oscar Farinetti and Slow Food founder Carlo Petrini), certainly deserves all accolades poured upon it. With outposts throughout Italy, and now in Japan, the United States, and even Dubai, one can find delicious Italian delicacies in one's own back yard. But journey to the Eataly in Genoa, and enjoy a beautiful meal at the gourmet seafood restaurant Il Marin tucked within. With some of the most stunning views of the ancient Genovese harbor, and plates of innovative and impassioned food, you will leave impressed.
Cappon Magro
The traditional Genovese 'fast-day' salad (since it contains no meat, it was passable for the Catholic days of fasting), the Cappon Magro can be found in restaurants throughout Genoa, and greater Liguria (although I am partial to the one served at Il Marin, as it's acidity seems better balanced than most). Layering hard-tack, beets, whitefish, mussles, clams, and chopped vegetables with a verdant (and highly acidic) green sauce, the Cappon Magro is a super flavorful, and exceptionally light, meal.