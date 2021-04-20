Cappon Magro

The traditional Genovese 'fast-day' salad (since it contains no meat, it was passable for the Catholic days of fasting), the Cappon Magro can be found in restaurants throughout Genoa, and greater Liguria (although I am partial to the one served at Il Marin, as it's acidity seems better balanced than most). Layering hard-tack, beets, whitefish, mussles, clams, and chopped vegetables with a verdant (and highly acidic) green sauce, the Cappon Magro is a super flavorful, and exceptionally light, meal.