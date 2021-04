Dinner (and harbor lights) at Il Marin

There are but few 'grocery stores' that live up to the title 'eatery'. Eataly, the Italian food market concept (headed up by Oscar Farinetti and Slow Food founder Carlo Petrini), certainly deserves all accolades poured upon it. With outposts throughout Italy, and now in Japan, the United States, and even Dubai , one can find delicious Italian delicacies in one's own back yard. But journey to the Eataly in Genoa , and enjoy a beautiful meal at the gourmet seafood restaurant Il Marin tucked within. With some of the most stunning views of the ancient Genovese harbor, and plates of innovative and impassioned food, you will leave impressed.