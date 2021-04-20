Il-Kartell Restaurant

Farm-to-Table in Gozo
After visiting the Ta Mena Winery and farms on Gozo I completed my farm-to-table experience in Marsalforn, a little fishing village along the sea. The Ta Mena Farm runs the restaurant Il-Kartell and supplies the fresh produce and wines they have on the menu. The restaurant is perfectly placed in the harbor of Marsalforn. The fishing village provides the ambiance for dining by the water's edge on the fresh catch of the day while soaking up the salty sea air. And the best part, Il-Kartell provides locally sourced food! As you walk around Malta and Gozo, it’s very easy to simply think that the food is Italian. You will see pizzerias and pasta restaurants everywhere you turn. However before you shovel that last bit of yummy pasta cooked perfectly al dente into your mouth and savor the sauce, or take the last bite of bruschetta—look closer, savor the taste, and notice the subtle differences and twists the Maltese have taken on familiar foods.