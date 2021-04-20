Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Il Grano

11359 CA-2, Los Angeles, CA 90025, USA
Website
| +1 310-477-7775
Il Grano -- Straight from Naples Los Angeles California United States

Il Grano -- Straight from Naples

Naples-born chef, Sal Marino knows how its done when it comes to Italian dishes. His exquisite Italian roots are prevalent in every bite. Food: excellent. Service: good. Ambiance: excellent. The haven of buttery yellow cushioned chairs, breezy white linens, and dark wood floors is more than enough to compensate for the less than romantic location (along a trafficky stretch) of the restaurant. Although I liked almost all the dishes tried, my favorite was the squid ink pasta, tossed in a creamy sea urchin sauce and topped with tender slices of cuttlefish -- a perfect example of the chef’s understanding of his ingredients. A must-try!
By Nyssa C. , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points