Il Ceppo S. R L
Corso Andrea Palladio, 196, 36100 Vicenza VI, Italy
| +39 0444 544414
Sun 8am - 3:30pm
Tue - Sat 8am - 7:45pm
Gourmet Eats on a Budget in VicenzaFor a few euro you can purchase fresh salads, meats, cheeses, wine, and local specialties at the Il Ceppo delicatessen shop. It's a one stop shop for all your gourmand desires and you'll be sure to dream about this place after you leave.
The staff are friendly despite not speaking much English and are extremely patient with new customers who forgot their translation books at home.
You'll have a lot of fun with the staff as you try and figure out what wine you want to pair with your fresh locally made Italian specialties.