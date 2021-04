The Only Supper

If you're looking for authentic, straight-off-the-boat Italian food in London , look no further than Il Bordello on a quiet back street in London's Wapping neighborhood. Italian-speaking waiters don bowties and really bring you to The Boot when reading the many nightly specials off the board. Portions are HUGE (see photo) and flavors are plentiful. It's not about atmosphere or some fancy foodie chef here -- this is classic, no frills, just-like-Nonna-made pasta, cotaletta and the like.