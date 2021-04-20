Il Bar 171 Knightsbridge, London SW7 1DW, UK

Au Thé Vert Cocktail at Il Bar Il Bar at Bulgari Hotel takes its inspiration from Italy and France, and as a result the cocktail list is a celebration of the Mediterranean art of the aperitif. Whether you fancy a Negroni, an Aperol spritz, the bar's own take on the Martinez, or a "Brancahattan" (whiskey and Brancamenta), this is a menu of serious sophistication—and heaven for anyone with a taste for vermouth or bitters.



Unfortunately, I’ve never managed to acquire the taste for Campari; when I apologetically told the bartender, he had no hesitation in recommending alternative drinks. Having told him I liked gin-based drinks and that my favorite cocktail was an Aviation, he whisked me up a herbal and citrus long drink inspired by one of Bulgari’s signature perfumes. It was not only delicately delicious, with refreshing notes of jasmine and earl grey, but it packed a punch you don’t often find in longer drinks, making it enjoyable right down to the end of the glass. I highly recommend it.