Il Bar

171 Knightsbridge, London SW7 1DW, UK
Website
| +44 20 7151 1010
Au Thé Vert Cocktail at Il Bar London United Kingdom
Au Thé Vert Cocktail at Il Bar

Il Bar at Bulgari Hotel takes its inspiration from Italy and France, and as a result the cocktail list is a celebration of the Mediterranean art of the aperitif. Whether you fancy a Negroni, an Aperol spritz, the bar's own take on the Martinez, or a "Brancahattan" (whiskey and Brancamenta), this is a menu of serious sophistication—and heaven for anyone with a taste for vermouth or bitters.

Unfortunately, I’ve never managed to acquire the taste for Campari; when I apologetically told the bartender, he had no hesitation in recommending alternative drinks. Having told him I liked gin-based drinks and that my favorite cocktail was an Aviation, he whisked me up a herbal and citrus long drink inspired by one of Bulgari’s signature perfumes. It was not only delicately delicious, with refreshing notes of jasmine and earl grey, but it packed a punch you don’t often find in longer drinks, making it enjoyable right down to the end of the glass. I highly recommend it.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

