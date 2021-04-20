Iguana Surf Shop
152, Provincia de Guanacaste, Tamarindo, Costa Rica
| +1 813-321-5532
Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm
Surfing TamarindoSo you say you want to learn to surf! If you're in Tamarindo, Costa Rica and want to pick up a surf board, or learn to surf, head to Iguana Surf Shop.
Iguana is located directly across the street from Tamarindo beach and has great local surf teachers on call and a wide variety of boards.
Although Tamarindo is a very safe town there is petty theft, so you don't want to leave anything on the beach while you're out there catching waves. Iguana is a great place to rent from because you can get a free locker and access it as you please throughout the day. Another perk to renting from Iguana is that they have a fresh water shower right in the front of the shop so you can wash off the salt water before heading to one of the local shops or restaurants.