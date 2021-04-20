Where are you going?
Iguana Surf Shop

152, Provincia de Guanacaste, Tamarindo, Costa Rica
| +1 813-321-5532
Surfing Tamarindo Tamarindo Costa Rica

Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm

Surfing Tamarindo

So you say you want to learn to surf! If you're in Tamarindo, Costa Rica and want to pick up a surf board, or learn to surf, head to Iguana Surf Shop.

Iguana is located directly across the street from Tamarindo beach and has great local surf teachers on call and a wide variety of boards.

Although Tamarindo is a very safe town there is petty theft, so you don't want to leave anything on the beach while you're out there catching waves. Iguana is a great place to rent from because you can get a free locker and access it as you please throughout the day. Another perk to renting from Iguana is that they have a fresh water shower right in the front of the shop so you can wash off the salt water before heading to one of the local shops or restaurants.
By Kate Hovey Hornsby , AFAR Contributor

