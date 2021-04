Igreja de São Roque Largo Trindade Coelho, 1200-470 Lisboa, Portugal

Lisbon's Golden Wonder Remember to keep your sunglasses on when you enter the Church of São Roque! Its inside is completely lined with gold leaf paint, from shrines, saints, walls and ceiling ceiling. One of the earliest jesuit churches in the world, this wonder of baroque architecture is home to 12 chapels, a museum and an outdoor café, where brunch can be taken on sundays. The best time to visit is around three in the afternoon when it is flooded by the golden reflection of the southern sun.