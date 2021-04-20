Where are you going?
Iglesia San Josemaría Escrivá

Joaquín Gallo 101, Santa Fe, ALVARO OBREGON, 01219 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5292 7985
Mexico City's Ultra-Contemporary Catholic Church

One of Mexico City's newest churches, San Josemaría Escrivá, was built between 2005 and 2008 in the Santa Fe neighborhood. Like the businesses and hotel complexes surrounding it, the church is ultra-contemporary. Formed by two massive walls and comprised of numerous curves that never touch each other, the church is considered a modern architectural masterpiece.

San Josemaría Escrivá is dedicated and named for Josemaría Escrivá, the founder of Opus Dei, a controversial group within the Catholic Church that gained particular public notice after being dramatized in Dan Brown's bestselling novel, The Da Vinci Code. See if a visit evokes a sense of intrigue.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

