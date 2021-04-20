Iglesia La Merced
Calle Real Xalteva, Granada, Nicaragua
+505 2552 7235
Granada, NicaraguaThis highlight come from this past winter when I was living and traveling through Central America. While I had a base in Coco, Costa Rica, I spent three months traveling around Central America, including Monteverde, Palo Verde National Park, and San Jose in Costa Rica, and Granada, Lake Nicaragua, and Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua. This photo comes from the bell tower of Iglesia La Merced in Granada.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
Granada, NIcaragua
The Merced Church offers visitors a quiet respite and bird's eye view of the magical city of Granada. As first European city in America, Granada was founded in 1524 and today is filled with color, music, activity, cafes, restaurants and a thriving ex-pat community.