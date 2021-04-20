Where are you going?
Iglesia La Merced

Calle Real Xalteva, Granada, Nicaragua
+505 2552 7235
This highlight come from this past winter when I was living and traveling through Central America. While I had a base in Coco, Costa Rica, I spent three months traveling around Central America, including Monteverde, Palo Verde National Park, and San Jose in Costa Rica, and Granada, Lake Nicaragua, and Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua. This photo comes from the bell tower of Iglesia La Merced in Granada.
By Spencer Spellman

Piper Smith
over 6 years ago

The Merced Church offers visitors a quiet respite and bird's eye view of the magical city of Granada. As first European city in America, Granada was founded in 1524 and today is filled with color, music, activity, cafes, restaurants and a thriving ex-pat community.

