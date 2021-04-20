Iglesia de la Alameda
Av. San Martín 2020, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
+54 263 427-3145
More info
Sun 11am - 1pm, 7pm - 9pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 1pm
Tue, Thur 5pm - 8pm
Fri 8:30pm - 11pm
Sat 6pm - 10pm
Strolling the AlamedaLa Alameda is a seven-block historic pedestrian walk shaded by leafy cottonwood trees. It's a melting pot of culture showcasing Mendoza’s vibrant history.
An extension of Mendoza’s main thoroughfare, Calle San Martin, La Alameda has been an important gathering place in Mendoza since the early 1800s. It was originally forested by Argentina’s liberator General San Martin himself when he was the acting governor of Mendoza.
The devastating earthquake of 1861 left the surrounding area in shambles. Over time the neighborhood began to organically revitalize. In the early 1900s, La Alameda become a melting pot of Italian, Spanish, Jewish, and Arabic immigrants who set up their business there.
Today it is a bohemian enclave of restaurants, bars, coffeehouses and art galleries representing the rich heritage of Mendoza.