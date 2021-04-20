Where are you going?
Idylwood Grill and Wine Bar

2190 Pimmit Dr
Website
Idylwood Grill and Wine Bar Falls Church Virginia United States

Idylwood Grill and Wine Bar

Lauded by Northern Virginia and Viva Tysons magazines, Idylwood Grill and Wine Bar serves comforting bistro fare. The extensive dinner menu offers such classics as sautéed pork tenderloin covered in caramelized apples and steak au poivre with hand-cut fries. Lunch specials may include a half-pound lamb burger topped with feta cheese or a salmon filet atop mushroom ravioli. Don't miss the desserts made by Idylwood's pastry chef, Aida. Among her many indulgences are banana cream pie, chocolate mousse cake, and crème caramel. And a wine bar wouldn't live up to its name without an extensive vino list boasting vintages from Argentina to Australia; order by the glass or the bottle.

If you're looking for a New Year's Eve reservation, Idylwood serves a special menu and provides all the trimmings for a midnight celebration, including hats and noisemakers.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

