Idylwood Grill and Wine Bar
2190 Pimmit Dr
Photo courtesy of Idylwood Grill and Wine Bar
Idylwood Grill and Wine BarLauded by Northern Virginia and Viva Tysons magazines, Idylwood Grill and Wine Bar serves comforting bistro fare. The extensive dinner menu offers such classics as sautéed pork tenderloin covered in caramelized apples and steak au poivre with hand-cut fries. Lunch specials may include a half-pound lamb burger topped with feta cheese or a salmon filet atop mushroom ravioli. Don't miss the desserts made by Idylwood's pastry chef, Aida. Among her many indulgences are banana cream pie, chocolate mousse cake, and crème caramel. And a wine bar wouldn't live up to its name without an extensive vino list boasting vintages from Argentina to Australia; order by the glass or the bottle.
If you're looking for a New Year's Eve reservation, Idylwood serves a special menu and provides all the trimmings for a midnight celebration, including hats and noisemakers.