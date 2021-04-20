Idutang Overseas Chinese City, Nanshan, Shenzhen, China, 518053

See and Be Seen If you come to OCT Loft, chances are that you'll either start or end your night at Idutang.



Its a combination restaurant/bar/music venue that seems to be constantly evolving, like Shenzhen itself.



The inside is huge and very "renao" (hot and lively). Its current house musicians include a mandolinist from Kazakhstan, a throat singer from Mongolia, and a band called Captain Rue-Yi and the TaiconNauts.



I prefer to end my night here, sitting at the long tables outside. Enclosed by trees and bamboos, you have to read your menu by candle night, and you never know who will be sharing your table. Watching the vibrant OCT nightlife through the bamboo, Idutang feels like a secret hideout.



F3 Block,Mooka Space,Enping Road,Oversea Chinese Town, Shenzhen



深圳市南山区华侨城恩平路OCT-LOFT(华侨城文化创意园)F3栋(OCT当代艺术中心左侧)