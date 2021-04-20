Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Idutang

Overseas Chinese City, Nanshan, Shenzhen, China, 518053
Website
| +86 755 8610 6046
See and Be Seen Shenzhen China

See and Be Seen

If you come to OCT Loft, chances are that you'll either start or end your night at Idutang.

Its a combination restaurant/bar/music venue that seems to be constantly evolving, like Shenzhen itself.

The inside is huge and very "renao" (hot and lively). Its current house musicians include a mandolinist from Kazakhstan, a throat singer from Mongolia, and a band called Captain Rue-Yi and the TaiconNauts.

I prefer to end my night here, sitting at the long tables outside. Enclosed by trees and bamboos, you have to read your menu by candle night, and you never know who will be sharing your table. Watching the vibrant OCT nightlife through the bamboo, Idutang feels like a secret hideout.

F3 Block,Mooka Space,Enping Road,Oversea Chinese Town, Shenzhen

深圳市南山区华侨城恩平路OCT-LOFT(华侨城文化创意园)F3栋(OCT当代艺术中心左侧)
By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points