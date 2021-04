Iduruwa Beach Kaikawala, Sri Lanka

Sinhalese Lobster Fisherman While jogging on Induruwa beach in the early morning I came across this lobster fisherman casting his line into an ocean pool formed by boulders just off the coast. He told me he can sell lobsters for Rs. 3500 per kilo (about $30 for 2.2 lbs) and he sometimes catches fish so large they can feed him for a month.