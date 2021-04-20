Idle Rocks Hotel
Harbourside, Tredenham Rd, St Mawes, Truro TR2 5AN, UK
| +44 1326 270270
Photo courtesy of the Idle Rocks
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 11pm
The Idle Rocks Hotel: Small-Town English CharmFormer Aston Martin chairman David Richards and his wife, Karen, debuted their punchy makeover of the 100-year-old Idle Rocks hotel last July. Set directly on the harbor of St. Mawes, a small town on the south coast of Cornwall, the hotel’s 20 rooms are decorated with ikat print fabrics and sea grass rugs. The restaurant is already a hit with locals (who swear by the fish pie). Guests will appreciate small touches, such as warm cookies at turndown each night. They’ll also love the charming town. “St. Mawes is in a little time warp, with lots of simple pleasures like kids rock-pooling and crabbing,” says Karen. This summer, the Richardses will open the nine-room St. Mawes Hotel. From $300.
This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue.