Ici Bistrô

R. Pará, 36 - Consolação, São Paulo - SP, 01243-020, Brazil
Website
| +55 11 3259-6896
Sun 12:30pm - 5pm
Mon - Fri 12pm - 3pm
Mon - Thur 7pm - 12am
Fri 7pm - 12:30am
Sat 12:30pm - 4pm, 7:30pm - 12:30am

Ici Bistrô, São Paulo

“Ici resembles a cozy Parisian brasserie with its painted tin ceiling, tiled floor, and red banquettes. I especially like the magret of duck and steak tartare with shoestring fries.” —Arthur Casas
Rua Pará 36 55/11-3257-4064. This appeared in the October 2013 issue. Read more about Arthur Casas's Higienópolis neighborhood.
By Afar Magazine

Afar Magazine
almost 7 years ago

