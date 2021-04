Ici Bistrô, São Paulo

“Ici resembles a cozy Parisian brasserie with its painted tin ceiling, tiled floor, and red banquettes. I especially like the magret of duck and steak tartare with shoestring fries.” —Arthur CasasRua Pará 36 55/11-3257-4064. This appeared in the October 2013 issue. Read more about Arthur Casas's Higienópolis neighborhood.