ICHI Sushi
3369 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
| +1 415-525-4750
More info
Sun - Thur 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 10:30pm
Head to ICHI for San Francisco's Best SushiThere’s no shortage of excellent Japanese cuisine in San Francisco, but for some of the city’s best sushi, head to ICHI Sushi in the Mission.
Opened by Executive Chef Tim Archuleta and his wife and business partner, Erin Archuleta, ICHI Sushi has been named one of America’s Top Restaurants by Zagat. But don't let that mislead you—the restaurant is also casual and extremely friendly.
ICHI offers its traditional menu at the tables and you can also enjoy drinks and snacks at the NI bar within the restaurant. Menus change seasonally, but the quality never wavers.
Take a look at the extensive list of chilled sakes and try a few with your meal, and don't forget to check out the mural on the wall illustrating the proper way to eat sushi.
ICHI Sushi is open Mondays through Thursdays from 5:30 to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Swing by NI Bar’s happy hour Mondays through Fridays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.