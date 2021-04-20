Icelandair Hotel Reykjavik Marina
Mýrargata 2, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
+354 444 4000
Midnight Sunset
As we approached midnight, everyone was out on the decks to view the midnight sunset. Yes, our clocks read 11:30 p.m. and the sun was still out. The days before that, as we sailed from Halifax to Reykjavik, we experienced an eerie increase in daylight and we saw only about 4 hours of darkness at night.
almost 7 years ago
Reykjavik's Hippest Hotel & Most Inventive Cocktails All In One Place
The Marina Hotel is nestled snugly against the city's harbor, affording those with rooms that face it an excellent vantage point to watch the ships sail out to sea.
The hotel's decor is hip and fresh and its restaurant Slipbarinn offers some of the best locally sourced food in town.
Come for the flatbread with salted cod and stay for the creative cocktails expertly prepared by some of the city's most astute bartenders.
Even if you're not staying in the hotel, Slipbarinn is worthy of a visit all on its own.
