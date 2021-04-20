Ice Skating Rink in Porto Antico
Calata Molo Vecchio, 15, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
+39 010 248 5711
More info
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 7:30am
Ice Skate in the Ancient HarborLace up your skates and enjoy a spin around the ice in the middle of the ancient harbor. Surrounded by luxury yachts and the occasional shadow of a cruise ship, this is truly a gorgeously positioned outdoor ice skating rink - even though they are oddly committed to playing top-20 American radio!
(You can rent skates on site, so you don't have to worry about lugging your own from home!)