Ice Skating Rink in Porto Antico

Calata Molo Vecchio, 15, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
+39 010 248 5711
Ice Skate in the Ancient Harbor Genova Italy

More info

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 7:30am

Ice Skate in the Ancient Harbor

Lace up your skates and enjoy a spin around the ice in the middle of the ancient harbor. Surrounded by luxury yachts and the occasional shadow of a cruise ship, this is truly a gorgeously positioned outdoor ice skating rink - even though they are oddly committed to playing top-20 American radio!

(You can rent skates on site, so you don't have to worry about lugging your own from home!)
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

