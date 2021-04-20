Where are you going?
Ice Runway

Ice Runway Rd
Frozen Nose Hairs Antarctica

Frozen Nose Hairs

Unforgettable. The first steps onto the frozen continent of Antarctica will be embedded in my mind forever.
Not just the picture memory, but the feel of the place: The dry cold that entered my airways so fast that my nose hairs froze. Thin air absent of smell beyond a touch of the lingering C-17's jet fuel. The crunch of groomed ice beneath my feet. An awareness that I wasn't really supposed to take photos and hold up the transport from the plane, making my my initial photos cockeyed and irregularly composed; sort of like the Continent itself. The incredible expanse of whiteness and emptiness. Inner giggles that I, of all people, was in such an unusual location that few ever touch. And, wondering how this would become my second home over the course of the next five months.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

