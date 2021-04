Ice Centre At the Promenade 10710 Westminster Blvd, Westminster, CO 80020, USA

Get Your Skates on at the Ice Centre One of the few rinks in North America with a triple ice sheet, you can polish your blade skills here at a one-on-one lesson or in one of the public skating sessions. The rink has a lively ice hockey culture, with the under-17s playing for the Hyland Hills Jaguars; there is an adult league too. For a fun night, watch a local game: Go Jaguars, go!