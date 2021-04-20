Ibsen Quotes Stortingsgata 24/26, 0117 Oslo, Norway

Walking with Ibsen If you walk along the pavement on the trail that stretches from the Ibsen Museum to his favourite watering hole, the Grand Café, you will see one of the most accessible art collections in the country.



Ibsen Sitat (Ibsen quotes) consists of 69 quotes from Ibsen’s well-known plays, set in steel letters in the pavement. You will need to keep your eyes down as you walk, or you’ll miss them! Needless to say, winter is not a good time to see these quotes as the streets tend to be covered in snow.



If you’re in a literary mood, there are several highlights on Afar.com that are Ibsen inspired (The Ibsen Clock, Grand Café and Engebret Café), a short distance from this permanent street art.