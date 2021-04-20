Iberico & Co. 18 Shelley St, Central, Hong Kong

Gastro-Tavern Dining The best way to get to this restaurant is by taking the mid-levels escalators. The atmosphere is lovely. We loved the mosaic floors and grand arched ceiling.



This gastropub's menu has influences from the Iberian Peninsula. Dishes are best shared here, and we ordered a tableful, agreeing (albeit not easily) to save the paella for next time when we came back with a bigger crowd. Among the dishes we ordered, the goats cheese stuffed piquillo peppers was pleasantly surprising, the Chargrilled asparagus with sherry vinegar dressing and Iberico cheese had us wishing the portion was bigger. The Crispy Cider Roasted Pork Belly was the star of the evening, tender and delicious paired with apple chutney. The crackling gave each bite additional texture and flavour.



The fresh churros dipped in dark chocolate were a fine finale to our relaxed meal—in addition to another sangria from the many selections on the drink list.